The Rude Pundit: Harris is the attack dog we need to strike fear into Trump and Pence.

Butterflies and Wheels: They are literally ripping out Postal Service infrastructure right before our eyes.

Hackwhackers: Tips on how to vote safely and make sure it counts.

Mock Paper Scissors: The people are starting to rise up against Trump's sabotage of the Postal Service.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send the link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!