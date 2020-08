Voenix Rising: A message to the anti-maskers.

John Pavlovitz: MAGA "tough guys" are weak men.

Rob Hoffman: It's not just Trump -- it's also mass ignorance and stupidity.

The Old Liberal: A new Johnny Appleseed wanders the land, sowing orchards of lies.

Bonus link: Can religious freedom laws be used to protect the right to abortion? It's an ingenious idea, anyway.

Blog round-up by Infidel753.