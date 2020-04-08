Mike's Blog Round Up For Wednesday

The experience of Michigan and New York has shown that, to the blue states, the Trump administration is not a government -- it's more like a foreign occupation. Seven months from now, we'll get our one and only chance to cast it off.

Darwinfish 2: It's not just Republicans' incompetence that will kill people, it's their determination to keep the churches packed and the gun shops open.

I Should Be Laughing: Chelsea Clinton pwns Jared Kushner.

Riding On: Trump is killing off his own base, and they're sitting ducks.

The Nib: Don't push people too far.

