Mike's Blog Round Up For Wednesday

Daily links to great liberal blog posts
By Infidel753
The experience of Michigan and New York has shown that, to the blue states, the Trump administration is not a government -- it's more like a foreign occupation. Seven months from now, we'll get our one and only chance to cast it off.

Darwinfish 2: It's not just Republicans' incompetence that will kill people, it's their determination to keep the churches packed and the gun shops open.

I Should Be Laughing: Chelsea Clinton pwns Jared Kushner.

Riding On: Trump is killing off his own base, and they're sitting ducks.

The Nib: Don't push people too far.

