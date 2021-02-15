Mike's Blog Round Up, Monday Edition

Annie Asks You: Much as we're all sick and tired of Trump, it's necessary to continue keeping an eye on him.
Gin and Tacos: This administrative change could make it easier for voters to understand the social safety net.
Electoral-Vote: Biden learned from Obama's experience.
Driftglass: Never let the
Republicans Coup Klux Klan off the hook for backing Trump.
Bonus link: Build your own wingnut conspiracy!
