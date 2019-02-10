SNL Celebrates The Women Of Congress

The female cast members of Saturday Night Live celebrated the whole new look of the House of Representatives, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the new women of congress.

It was an interestingly very political SNL. The cold open was a traditionally political parody of Meet the Press with a hapless Chuck Todd interviewing Wilbur Ross and Matt Whittaker.

And they also imagined the Trump family like the family in the show "Empire"

And then tweaked the Virginia state house for the seemingly endless number of white politicians with blackface in their past.

I guess with a political environment so bizarrely absurd, it does tend to suck the oxygen out of the room for any other kind of cultural satire.