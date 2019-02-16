Trump Booster Goes Down In Flames For Pushing Trump's Border Wall Lies

Here's an idea. Instead of CNN giving these liars airtime, how about not inviting them on in the first place? If these anchors are going to be forced to contend with these lying Trumpsters, New Day host Victor Blackwell showed everyone how they should be handled this Saturday when Council member for the 51st District and Minority Whip of the New York City Council Joseph Borelli tried pushing Trump's lie that construction has "already started" on his border wall.

BLACKWELL: Let me come to another thing the president said yesterday and has been saying for a while now -- that there's a lot of wall that's being built, that the president has already seen additional miles of this new wall being built. That is not true. Why is the president saying it?

BORELLI: We've had this debate. We've had the gumballs out that you like so much. You know...

BLACKWELL: I like the truth. The reason they are gumballs is because the president has said more than 8,000 things that are either false and misleading.

BORELLI: And there is a wall that's existing that is being repaired. There are small patches of new wall that are being formed. And I think...



BLACKWELL: Where? Where is there an inch of new wall that the president has gotten through, through this Congress? Where is there an inch of new wall?

BORELLI: That's a good question. I don't know the specifics, but I mean, he's been pretty clear that there is wall under construction, and...

BLACKWELL: Yes, he's been very clear on a lie. There is not an inch of new wall that has been built. There's been replacement of fencing. There has not been any new wall. Why do you support his lie that's continuing for the president?

BORELLI: I don't know. I've seen videos of wall being built, so I would not give into that, that speculation.

BLACKWELL: You've seen video of walls being built?

BORELLI: Yeah, I mean, I watch networks like CNN and other networks that have shown videos of walls being built. I mean, correct me if I'm wrong.

↓ Story continues below ↓

BLACKWELL: You're wrong.

BORELLI: Okay.

BLACKWELL: What you're seeing is replacement of fencing. Here's a picture, here's the video of the president's prototypes that he went out and toured, and there was a big event where he showed -- these are the prototypes, tens of millions of dollars that Congress appropriated to get the -- to see the prototypes here. Not an inch of any of these of any of these are being built.