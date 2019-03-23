23 Republicans Vote For Hate

In what should have been about the easiest vote any member of Congress ever makes, somehow a group of intransigent Republicans instead voted against a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred on Thursday, a comedic spectacle to be sure, but also telling of just far down the rabbit hole we've gone. Steve King's vote of "present" just adding to the absurdity of it all.

Source: MSN.com

Twenty-three Republican lawmakers voted against a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred on Thursday, arguing the measure was “watered down” and failed to properly condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) recent controversial remarks on U.S.-Israel relations.

The 23 Republicans included: Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Mo Brooks (Ala.), Ken Buck (Colo.), Ted Budd (N.C.), Michael Burgess (Texas), Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Chris Collins (N.Y.), Mike Conaway (Texas), Rick Crawford (Ark.) and Jeff Duncan (S.C.).

The list was completed by Reps. Louie Gohmert (Texas), Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Tom Graves (Ga.), Pete King (N.Y.), Doug LaMalfa (Calif.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Steven Palazzo (Miss.), Mike Rogers (Ala.), Chip Roy (Texas), Greg Steube (Fla.), Mark Walker (N.C.), Ted Yoho (Fla.) and Lee Zeldin (N.Y.).

Meanwhile, Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), who was stripped off his committee assignments for remarks he made regarding white supremacy earlier this year, voted present.