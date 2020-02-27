House Of Representatives Passes Overwhelmingly Bipartisan Anti-Lynching Bill

Finally, the House of Representatives passed a bill that was overwhelmingly bipartisan and overwhelmingly necessary. It was also more than 100 years overdue. Yasmin Vossougian reported:
Did you catch that it wasn't unanimous? That's right, during Black History Month, four representatives voted against the bill named for the 14-year-old Black child who was brutally, sadistically tortured and murdered for existing next to a white woman, making lynching a federal hate crime.
Because I'm all about naming and shaming, those four are:
Louis Gohmert (R-TX)
Ted Yoho (R-FL)
Thomas Massie (R-KY)
Justin Amash (I-MI)
Insert usual bullsh*t, laughable excuses about states rights here, and an especially precious argument from Gohmert that the House's bill doesn't go far enough to punish perpetrators of the crime.