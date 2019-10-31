House Passes Bill To Go Forward With Public Impeachment Inquiry

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to approve on a resolution put forth by Democrats that will dictate the rules and processes of the official impeachment inquiry aimed at President Donald Trump.

The final vote of 232 to 196 was along strict party lines, with just two Democrats voting against the resolution, no Republicans voting in favor, and the chamber's lone Independent, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, voting 'aye.'

THE DEM IMPEACHMENT MEASURE has passed. 232-196. Rs united in opposition. Two Dems — Van Drew and Peterson — vote with Republicans. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 31, 2019

"This resolution ensures transparency, advancing public disclosure of deposition transcripts, and outlying the procedures for the transfer of evidence to the judiciary committee to use in its proceedings," said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who presided over the final vote, during her remarks during the floor debate ahead of the tally.

"It enables effective public hearings setting out procedures for the questioning of witnesses and continuing the precedent of giving the minority the same rights in questioning witnesses as the majority," she continued. "Which has been true at every step of this inquiry despite what you might hear."

"Today's vote is a defining moment for every member of the U.S. House of Representatives," said Karen Hobert Flynn, president of Common Cause, in a statement released just ahead of the vote.

"History is watching as Republican Members will weigh the choice of casting a vote for their country or for their party," Hobert Flynn added. "Amidst a growing list of witnesses testifying about shocking abuses of power by the Trump administration and the president’s inner circle and seismic shifts in public disapproval of the president’s conduct, this is the first time many Members will be asked to cast a formal vote that will put them on the right—or wrong—side of history."

Republished under a Creative Commons license from Common Dreams