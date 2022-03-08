FINALLY: Senate Passes Anti-Lynching Bill, 67 Years Later

The bill heads to President Biden's desk for his signature.
Credit: youtube.com
By Susie MadrakMarch 8, 2022

The Senate got something good done last night. Sixty-seven years after Emmett Till's murder, it will now be a federal hate crime to lynch people in America. As Chuck Schumer said, hallelujah. Via CNN:

The Senate passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act of 2022 on Monday night by unanimous consent. The bill, which would make lynching a federal hate crime, now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

The legislation was approved by the House of Representatives last week by a vote of 422-3. Passage of the bill is a long-sought goal of advocates, who have been working for years to secure its approval in Congress.

“After more than 200 failed attempts to outlaw lynching, Congress is finally succeeding in taking the long overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Antilynching Act. Hallelujah. It’s long overdue,” said Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in remarks on the Senate floor after the bill’s passage.

