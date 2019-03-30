Bill Maher: It's Not Socialism, It's 'Capitalism Plus'

HBO's Bill Maher coined a new term for socialistic principles that help societies around the world and asked Republicans to explain why so many countries are happy that implement them.

During his "New Rules" segment on HBO's Real Time, Bill Maher deconstructed every idiotic argument Republicans put forth that make it impossible for Americans to have "nice things."

“Republicans have to explain, if socialism is such a one-way ticket to becoming the nightmare of Venezuela, then why do all the happiest countries in the world embrace it?”

The host displayed the U.N.'s rankings of the happiest nations in the world and guess what? "The top ones are all socialist-friendly places," Maher explained.

Maher continued, “The Right has a hard time understanding the concept that we don’t want ‘long lines for bread’ socialism, we want ‘you don’t have to win the lotto to afford brain surgery socialism."

Democratic socialists are not planning overthrow capitalism, they just want important social changes made to the country that benefit the American people, and not just the wealthy or the ruling class.

"Socialism as an economic model replacing capitalism is bad. Socialism as a supplement to capitalism, good," Maher stated.

Maher said, “Conservatives like to push the canard that unfettered capitalism makes you more free, but actually it’s the right kind of socialism that makes you the freest. In fact, let’s not even call it ‘socialism.’ Let’s call it ‘capitalism plus.'”