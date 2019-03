Cass McCombs has never hidden his admiration for many classic songwriters of the past. On his latest album, Tip of the Sphere, many of those influences come to the surface even much more in focus than they have in the past. Traces of Lou Reed, Bob Dylan and Richard Thompson, for example, are detected often in his approach to songwriting. All three can definitely be reference points on songs from the record such as "Estrella."

