The Ballad Of Marilyn O'Brien

...or how a Trump voter slowly realizes Elon Musk ruined her life.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 24, 2025

So, Adam Mockler of MeidasTouch has another one of these FAFO videos, this time a woman in Michigan who a couple of weeks ago was so happy that Elon Musk and DOGE were making big cuts in the government, thanking God and Trump for getting rid of all the corruption and government waste. Cue ahead a few days later and it turns out her daughter was just fired from the National Park Service, working as an office manager for the Manistee National Forest in southern Michigan. After sixteen years of service, she was inexplicably let go. All the more strangely, with a new promotion, she had recently bought a house nearer her parents, which pleased Marilyn no end, as she'd see her grandkids more often.

So Marilyn is now on a minor crusade, wondering what went wrong. This wasn't supposed to happen to "good people", to people who had voted for Trump three times.

Let's start on February 12.

On Feb 16, disaster struck.

Marilyn was at a loss to explain it all. Her daughter wasn't some DEI hire (shorthand for "Black" one assumes).

She tweeted back at Trump.

A helpful tweet for Marilyn, explaining what she really voted for.

She's also a fan of John Solomon, apparently, tweeting angrily at him a few times.

As of last Friday, the daughter is still working and has not received a termination date because of her senior position, but she also expects that any day now. To say she's angry at Elon Musk and Trump would be an understatement, as you can read in her long Facebook rant, here.

People who blindly voted for Trump, never expecting they'd be the ones suffering the consequences of their foolish decision.

Crisis averted, for now, Marilyn jumped right back on the MAGA train.

UPDATE: If you're wondering why the tweets look strange it's because Marilyn O'Brien just made her tweets protected to keep from prying eyes, probably because of the ridicule she's getting online.

