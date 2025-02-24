The Ballad Of Marilyn O'Brien

So, Adam Mockler of MeidasTouch has another one of these FAFO videos, this time a woman in Michigan who a couple of weeks ago was so happy that Elon Musk and DOGE were making big cuts in the government, thanking God and Trump for getting rid of all the corruption and government waste. Cue ahead a few days later and it turns out her daughter was just fired from the National Park Service, working as an office manager for the Manistee National Forest in southern Michigan. After sixteen years of service, she was inexplicably let go. All the more strangely, with a new promotion, she had recently bought a house nearer her parents, which pleased Marilyn no end, as she'd see her grandkids more often.

So Marilyn is now on a minor crusade, wondering what went wrong. This wasn't supposed to happen to "good people", to people who had voted for Trump three times.

Let's start on February 12.

Thank God it’s finally happening. Let’s get rid of corruption and all the government waste. — Marilyn O'Brien (@Marilyn86434882) February 13, 2025

On Feb 16, disaster struck.

No. It’s hurting my daughter who is a hard working, intelligent worker. Many people sought her out for help in heir jobs. She is needed and trustworthy and lost her job today. I voted for Trump but, not for this craziness. — Marilyn O'Brien (@Marilyn86434882) February 17, 2025

Marilyn was at a loss to explain it all. Her daughter wasn't some DEI hire (shorthand for "Black" one assumes).

My daughter is an excellent office manager for the Manistee National Forest. Many people look to her for help and respect her. Her job doesn’t involve DEI. She has worked hard to get where she is and we are so proud of her. She has lost her job today. — Marilyn O'Brien (@Marilyn86434882) February 17, 2025

She tweeted back at Trump.

My daughter lost her job today. She worked for years to get what she had accomplished. She loves her job and bought a home nearby just a few months ago. Life was good. Until she lost her job today from DOGE. I voted for you three times. — Marilyn O'Brien (@Marilyn86434882) February 17, 2025

A helpful tweet for Marilyn, explaining what she really voted for.

An estimated 37 workers with the U.S. Forest Service in Michigan were laid off this past week, following a Trump administration order.https://t.co/LgcavEfibS



MAGA voted to abandon our National Parks so can be clear-cut, drilled for oil.



Saudi Arabia investing $600 billion. — 🦋DumpTrump (@SueRomulus) February 22, 2025

She's also a fan of John Solomon, apparently, tweeting angrily at him a few times.

I love Elon and am thankful for him. My daughter might lose her job unjustly because of DOGE. I’m torn and angry. They are cutting without justice. — Marilyn O'Brien (@Marilyn86434882) February 21, 2025

As of last Friday, the daughter is still working and has not received a termination date because of her senior position, but she also expects that any day now. To say she's angry at Elon Musk and Trump would be an understatement, as you can read in her long Facebook rant, here.

People who blindly voted for Trump, never expecting they'd be the ones suffering the consequences of their foolish decision.

Crisis averted, for now, Marilyn jumped right back on the MAGA train.

He has stopped government waste. He has stopped people pouring through our border. He has started eliminating traitors in our government, he has increased the countries income by making equal trade tariffs. — Marilyn O'Brien (@Marilyn86434882) February 24, 2025

UPDATE: If you're wondering why the tweets look strange it's because Marilyn O'Brien just made her tweets protected to keep from prying eyes, probably because of the ridicule she's getting online.