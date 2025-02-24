Trump And Musk's Neo-Nazis Lose In Germany's Election

Pro-democracy conservatives fell short of the 30% vote-share they had expected.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 24, 2025

Good news from Germany last night, as the pro-democracy Christian Democratic Union managed to fend off a run by the neo-Nazi AfD so beloved by Musk. Via the BBC:

Friedrich Merz's conservatives have won Germany's election, well ahead of rival parties but short of the 30% vote-share they had expected.

"Let's celebrate tonight and in the morning we'll get to work," he told cheering supporters. He said he was "aware of the responsibility that now lies ahead" of him.

The other winner was the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), who are celebrating a record second-place result of 20.8%.

The AfD's candidate for chancellor, Alice Weidel, did a victory lap of her supporters, but even her party had hoped for a greater result and the mood at AfD HQ was subdued.

Don’t let Trump lie to you

He and his circle did NOT support the CDU in the German elections — Musk and Vance endorsed the neo-Nazi AfD

Germany is another LOSS for far-right pro-Putin extremism

Tristan Snell (@tristansnell.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T01:14:28.648Z

After Germany's center-right CDU won the elections, its leader Friedrich Merz promised to “achieve independence” from the US, which supported the Nazi-infected Alternative for Germany. The US has turned anti-democratic.
www.ft.com/content/a87d...

Anders Åslund (@andersaslund.bsky.social) 2025-02-23T23:14:10.349Z

It is 2025 A.D. The Nazis lost in elections in Germany today despite attempts to buy it by the American King and his edgelord Cromwell, and the winning political coalition is already talking about the US as an enemy to democracy. Wild wild wild.

Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@badideas.bsky.social) 2025-02-23T21:55:33.080Z

