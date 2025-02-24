Trump And Musk's Neo-Nazis Lose In Germany's Election

Good news from Germany last night, as the pro-democracy Christian Democratic Union managed to fend off a run by the neo-Nazi AfD so beloved by Musk. Via the BBC:

Friedrich Merz's conservatives have won Germany's election, well ahead of rival parties but short of the 30% vote-share they had expected.

"Let's celebrate tonight and in the morning we'll get to work," he told cheering supporters. He said he was "aware of the responsibility that now lies ahead" of him.

The other winner was the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), who are celebrating a record second-place result of 20.8%.

The AfD's candidate for chancellor, Alice Weidel, did a victory lap of her supporters, but even her party had hoped for a greater result and the mood at AfD HQ was subdued.