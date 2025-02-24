Republican's Post About Eric Swalwell Comes Back To Bite Him

Married Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills was outed for having an affair with Iranian political operative Sarah Raviana after she called the police on him for (alleged!) violence toward Raviani. Mills sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee and previously tweeted that Rep. Eric Swalwell is a "threat to national security" over unsubstantiated right-wing rumors that the California Democrat had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. That was investigated, and Swalwell was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Interestingly, Mills is married to Rana Al Saadi, an Iraqi refugee who gained naturalized American citizenship and served in the first Trump administration. The two were married in an Islamic Center.

Now, Mills is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia for allegedly assaulting his side piece, who is now standing by her allegedly abusive man, blaming jet lag and whatnot.

His previous tweet about Swalwell is interesting, to say the least.