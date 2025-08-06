Miss United States Files Restraining Order Against Rep. Cory Mills

Seems the beauty pageant winner objected to the still-married congressman also having a Washington, DC girlfriend as well. The epic downfall of Cory Mills continues and shows no signs of slowing down.

Source: Drop Site News

Lindsey Langston, a Florida Republican state committeewoman and the reigning Miss United States, has filed a restraining order against Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills, after reporting him to local and state law enforcement for harassment, threatening to release sexual videos, and to harm future boyfriends.

Langston told Drop Site News she and Mills began dating in November of 2021, and that she moved in with him at his rented Florida residence last summer. She broke up with him this February when she learned he had a second girlfriend from national news reports—the second girlfriend had reported Mills to police for allegedly assaulting her at their Washington, D.C. condo (though the woman, Sarah Raviani, later walked those allegations back).

Mills continued to harass Langston for months, she reported to police last month, despite repeated requests to be left alone. As part of a police report she made on July 14, 2025, she provided local and state investigators with timestamped digital evidence to support her allegations, which she also shared with Drop Site.

“The threats from Cory intensified over time,” she told Drop Site. “From emotional manipulation, to physical violence against whoever I date in the future, to threats of having me stripped of the Miss United States crown… something I worked extremely hard for and a dream that was placed in my heart long before I even knew who Cory Mills was.”