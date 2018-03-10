State GOP Rep Gets Restraining Order Against GOP Rep Who Pointed A Gun At Her
Tarah Toohil and Nick Miccarelli were involved with one another at the time, and apparently things did not end well. Another allegation recently surfaced about Miccarelli raping another woman. Last week GOP leaders in Pennsylvania called for Miccarelli to step down, but so far he's refused, calling the allegations "baseless" and part of an ongoing "smear campaign".
Expect the recently married Miccarelli to step down, probably by Monday.
Source: Citizen's Voice
WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Tarah Toohil on Friday got a restraining order against another state representative alleging he pulled a gun on her and threatened to murder her.
Toohil, a Republican from Butler Twp., alleges in the complaint that state Rep. Nick Miccarelli, a Delaware County Republican, pointed a gun at her head in 2012 and threatened a murder-suicide, and that on another occasion Miccarelli warned he would crash the car while speeding at 100 mph down a highway.
“I have been silent for fear that when this story is released he will kill me, himself and others,” Toohil wrote.
The Dauphin County district attorney’s office previously announced a criminal investigation into Toohil’s allegations, as well as a claim that Miccarelli raped another woman. Miccarelli has previously denied the allegations and on Friday, Frank Keel, a spokesman for the lawmaker, said Toohil’s request was “part of an ongoing smear campaign.’
Comments