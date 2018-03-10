State GOP Rep Gets Restraining Order Against GOP Rep Who Pointed A Gun At Her

Tarah Toohil and Nick Miccarelli were involved with one another at the time, and apparently things did not end well. Another allegation recently surfaced about Miccarelli raping another woman. Last week GOP leaders in Pennsylvania called for Miccarelli to step down, but so far he's refused, calling the allegations "baseless" and part of an ongoing "smear campaign".

Expect the recently married Miccarelli to step down, probably by Monday.

Source: Citizen's Voice