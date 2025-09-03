Trump Admin Suspiciously Closed DV Investigation Into Rep. Mills

You’d think a guy desperately trying not to look balls deep in the Epstein files would want to avoid looking like he’s soft on abusers. But not President Pawpaw!

So, we can add Rep. Cory Mills to the growing list of sexual predators Trump has an obvious soft spot for.

Media Matters’ Matt Gertz summed up this bit of Trump corruption succinctly:

1. MPD seeks warrant to arrest GOP congressman for allegedly assaulting a 27-year-old woman.

2. Trump-appointed US Attorney's office refuses to sign it.

3. Trump takes over MPD.

4. MPD says investigation is closed. https://t.co/AMgedv7F8B — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 2, 2025

The Hill has more details, though there’s no word on whether Mills made a nice donation to a Trump account while waiting for the case to be dropped.

Unfortunately for the congressman, he’s still in legal hot water over his behavior with another paramour.

More from The Hill:

Closure of the investigation is a relief for the embattled Mills, who is facing separate allegations of harassment and threatening to release intimate images of another woman he dated in Florida, which he has also denied. … Mills is separately facing accusations from Florida Republican state committee member and Miss United States 2024 Lindsey Langston, who told police that after she ended their romantic relationship, Mills threatened to release nude images and videos of her and threatened to harm other men she dated in the future. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reviewing the allegations. Mills has said that those claims “are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions.” Langston has also sought a restraining order against Mills. While a judge denied an emergency request to immediately implement a restraining order — which Mills celebrated as validation of “baseless attacks” against him — a hearing to consider Langston’s request for a restraining order is set for Sept. 5, WFTV 9 reported.

And did I mention that Mills is also a deadbeat? In July, Ed Scarce wrote that the guy with an alleged net worth of $24 million owed more than $85,000 in unpaid rent. That was for the luxury apartment where he lives or lived with his much younger D.C. significant other.

If Mills’ Congressional career should somehow tank, he’d probably have a good chance at becoming a cabinet member. There, he could join RFK Jr. and Pete Hegseth (each accused of sexual assault), Linda McMahaon (accused of enabling sexual assault) and Donald Trump’s first choice for U.S. attorney general, accused pedophile Matt Gaetz. Did I forget anybody?