GOP Congressman Facing Eviction Over Unpaid Rent

Rep. Cory Mills owes over $85,000 in unpaid rent for a luxury penthouse in Washington, records show.
Credit: Sarah Raviani/Instagram
By Ed ScarceJuly 15, 2025

I'd encourage anyone interested in this sort of thing to read the entire piece, or follow the thread by Roger Sollenberger. There are some mind-blowing details on how Cory Mills operates. And if you're wondering what a $20,000 per month penthouse in Washington, DC looks like, click on this link.

Cory Mills' financial filings say he's worth at least $24 million, yet somehow never pays his bills, or settles his ongoing divorce, now in its third year of wrangling. (Mills is pictured above with his much younger girlfriend, Sarah Raviani.)

Source: Florida Politics

Court records show a landlord has filed papers to evict U.S. Rep. Cory Mills from his Washington apartment.

Bozzuto Management Company alleged in a legal complaint that the New Smyrna Beach Republican owes more than $85,000 in rent dating back to March. The complaint was filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Wednesday last week.

The eviction was first reported by independent journalist Roger Sollenberger. In a subsequent post, Mills blamed the missing payments on his online payment link being broken, and provided records showing he raised the issue with his landlord.

“I know facts are unusual and unfamiliar thing for you, but here’s just the past two months where you can see I’m repeatedly asking for payment links and again as I tried with management today, it failed to process,” he posted in response to Sollenberger. “Error code 108 typically indicates an issue with the Windows Installer Service, often meaning another installation is already running. It can also be related to bank connectivity problems in financial software.”

Legal documents show Mills paid monthly rent of more than $20,800 for the Maryland Avenue apartment.

It’s the same address where a woman, Sarah Raviani, reported Mills for assault earlier this year. She later said the incident was a misunderstanding. Police reports showed her and Mills living together.

Notably, the eviction papers against Mills were filed days before Raviani deleted her own social media accounts.

Mills replied to Sollenberger, claiming a payment issue from his online banking. He did not address the 18 times he's been late or missed payments since moving into the penthouse in 2023, however.

