C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Jessica Pratt

Since releasing her first album in 2012, Los Angeles based singer/songwriter Jessica Pratt has been compared to the likes Karen Dalton, Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez and pigeonholed into the present freak-folk movement.

While she does say she admires some of the artists she gets compared to she doesn't want to be lumped into some small box either. In an interview with Impose magazine, Jessica stated "There have been comparisons to people like Joan Baez [who] plays very straight-forward folk music, almost academic folk music. I've written so much new material that I'm almost ready for a next record. I guess it's just my fear of sounding one-dimensional or being classified as strictly a folk artist."

While threads of folk do run through her new album Quiet Signs, it is not a straight forward or overly academic exercise in the genre in any way. F'rinstance, the song we're going to hear from it, "This Time Around", almost sounds like a hearing a distant beach party happening at dawn.

What are you listening to tonight?