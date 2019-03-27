C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Kid Congo Powers And The Pink Monkey Birds

The Cramps. The Gun Club. The Bad Seeds. What do they all have in common? Well, Kid Congo Powers did a stint in all of them.

His swampy and no-frills guitar playing has been making my brain and hips wiggle for around four decades now. Hopefully, he has for many of yours too. Here's a live performance from his main project, the Pink Monkey Birds, filmed a few years back.

He's also currently involved in a project with Mick Collins (Gories, the Dirtbombs) and Bob Bert (Sonic Youth, Pussy Galore) called Wolfmanhattan Project who's album, Blue Gene Stew, will be coming out in April.

Born Brian Tristan on March 27 in 1959, the "Kid" turns 60 years old today.

What are you listening to tonight?