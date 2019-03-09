C&L's Sat Nite Theater: Death Of A Salesman (1985)

“A small man can be just as exhausted as a great man.”

Time to get your culture on with one of the best-filmed versions of Arthur Miller's 1949 classic Pulitzer Prize-winning play. This staging of "Death of a Salesman" won three Emmys and one Golden Globe and the cast (which includes Dustin Hoffman, Kate Reid, John Malkovich, Stephen Lang, and Charles Durning) is uniformly outstanding.

Enjoy! And it's an open thread...

REMINDER: Don't forget to set your clocks ahead tonight if your area observes Daylight Savings Time.