GOP Faces St. Patrick's Day Backlash After Posting Anti-Beto O'Rourke Meme Insulting The Irish

A Republican National Committee message about Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke appeared to fail on Sunday after it became the subject of internet mockery.
A Republican National Committee message poking fun of Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke appeared to fail on Sunday after it became the subject of internet mockery.

A Sunday tweet from the official @GOP Twitter account seemed to smear both O'Rourke and Irish people as drunks, an odd choice for St. Patrick's Day, where Irish people celebrate the birth of their patron saint, whom they credit with bringing Christianity to Ireland. Unless, of course, the GOP's intent was to prove that they are bigoted against ALL people.

"On this St. Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke," the message read. An accompanying graphic featured O'Rourke's 1998 DUI mugshot, with an illustrated leprechaun hat with an added message: "Please drink responsibly."

Twitter users reacted by pelting the @GOP account with insults.

