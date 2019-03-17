GOP Faces St. Patrick's Day Backlash After Posting Anti-Beto O'Rourke Meme Insulting The Irish

A Republican National Committee message poking fun of Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke appeared to fail on Sunday after it became the subject of internet mockery.

A Sunday tweet from the official @GOP Twitter account seemed to smear both O'Rourke and Irish people as drunks, an odd choice for St. Patrick's Day, where Irish people celebrate the birth of their patron saint, whom they credit with bringing Christianity to Ireland. Unless, of course, the GOP's intent was to prove that they are bigoted against ALL people.

On this St. Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke. pic.twitter.com/JRjMEXhZRY — GOP (@GOP) March 17, 2019

"On this St. Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke," the message read. An accompanying graphic featured O'Rourke's 1998 DUI mugshot, with an illustrated leprechaun hat with an added message: "Please drink responsibly."

Twitter users reacted by pelting the @GOP account with insults.

Read a selection of the responses below.

Do Matt Gaetz next! pic.twitter.com/3ekqn6i8kX — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) March 17, 2019

Wow.

This is really beneath you.

P.s.: pic.twitter.com/XqqZyqfoli — Shad N. Phrawd (AKA: Herbal Tea Party) (@SenatorChrisSly) March 17, 2019

Now do Trump warning about the dangers of sexual assault — Alisha🌿 (@SassyEconomist) March 17, 2019

As an Irishman this is deplorable. As an American it is unpatriotic. As a human it is racist. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) March 17, 2019

@BetoORourke has put the Fear in the #GOP Rumors Circulation @JoeBiden might be teaming up with Beto — American 1812 (@American1812) March 17, 2019

Classy Irish stereotyping. I’m sure everyone in this country of Irish descent really appreciates this.



Keeping it classy @GOP. — Completely Blameless (@lauraevf1968) March 17, 2019

Same — Republicans Also Say (@alsorepublicans) March 17, 2019

Is this account run by frat boys? — Michael Hollis (@MichaelHollis89) March 17, 2019

Still don’t understand the strategy of posting extremely hot Beto photos — Alex Doser (@Alex_Doser) March 17, 2019

Are there stereotypes that you guys don’t do? — Jeff Mac (@JeffMacIsHere) March 17, 2019

I really love the "moral superiority" of the party that elected Donald Trump.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — 🇺🇸 Brad 🏳️‍🌈 (@shoptb1) March 17, 2019

Please collude responsibly. — Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) March 17, 2019

Almost as if this account were run by a 4-year-old. — Mark Wein (@mwgl) March 17, 2019