How 'Trump: The Reality Show' Jumps The Shark Yet Again

John Oliver dedicated the opening segment of Last Week Tonight to Trump — “a man who will one day be remembered by his great-great-grandchildren as the reason they had to change their last names”.

He then did a caustic review of The Cheeto autographing Bibles for Alabama locals.

“Of course he did,” said Oliver.

“I am not remotely surprised that Trump did that, I’m just slightly confused as to why anyone would want him to, because seeing Trump’s autograph on a Bible should be like seeing a picture of your own Mom on the cover of a Penthouse magazine: it should render the whole thing useless, and if you keep reading after discovering it, you’re going directly to hell.

“And look, some people there clearly wanted his autograph and presidents have signed Bibles before, but Trump didn’t just sign the book. He signed the cover! And it is weird to sign the cover of any book, and weirder still to sign the cover of the Bible with this signature. Because I don’t care what your name is, that is not how you sign something. That’s how you test if your Sharpie still has ink left before you sign something.”