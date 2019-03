Natasha Bertrand's Twitter stream was the only thing being watched this morning, and then finally:

BREAKING: Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentences Manafort to 60 months on count 1, which will run concurrent to 30 months of EDVA, and 13 months on count 2 to be served CONSECUTIVELY to sentence on count 1 and sentence imposed by EDVA. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) March 13, 2019

The result is disappointing for those who expected Amy Berman Jackson to give Paul Manafort ten years. And the post-sentencing talk was all about a pardon until this, clearly a response to the court:

Manafort has just been indicted on 16 counts by Manhattan district attorney https://t.co/Dwv80iiPlM — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) March 13, 2019

Uh oh. No pardon possible for these charges.