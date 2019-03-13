Trump Has All The Sad Feelings For Manafort

Suddenly the Tangerine Twatwaffle has feelings. He's developed the capacity for empathy, but only for Paul Manafort, since Manafort is the only one who hasn't turned on him and is going to prison for it.

TRUMP: I feel very badly for Paul Manafort. He worked for Ronald Reagan very successfully, you know, he worked for John McCain, he worked for Bob Dole, and many others for many years, and I feel badly for him. I think it's a very sad situation, and uh, I saw that just a little while ago. Certainly on a human basis, it's a very sad thing.

First of all, you keep Senator John McCain's name out of your filthy mouth, you vile SOB. After begging your audience to cheer the announcement of his death at CPAC, you don't get to invoke his name as someone you respect as Manafort's former employer. So cut that sh!t out immediately if not sooner.

Second of all, you don't understand ANYTHING on a human basis, other than avarice, lust, and greed. So no one is fooled by your crocodile tears about how saaaadddd you are about Paulie's fate on a huuuummmaaannnnn level. Barf.

As for pardoning Manafort, Trumpy claims to have not even given it a second's thought. Riiiiiiiight. I'm sure not.

I guess we can give credit to the Fox "News" anchor in this clip for pointing out that despite TT's pathetic assertions that Manafort's case proves there was no collusion, that is in fact the exact opposite of what Judge Amy Jackson Berman said today. The anchor went so far as to say that we won't know until we have the results of the Mueller case whether or not there was collusion, which might win him some sort of prize. LIke expulsion from Fox "News?" There might be an opening at a more reputable news agency that doesn't have such a tenuous relationship with the truth.