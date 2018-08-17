Donald Trump: 'I Think It's Very Sad What They've Done To Paul Manafort'

As the jury enters into the second day of deliberations on the Paul Manafort trial, Trump decided to defend his former Campaign head and tell the press Manafort has been railroaded.

As Trump was leaving the White House, he answered a few questions from the press and when the Manafort trial came up he continued to defend him by praising his character. people on Fox News don't even go that far.

"I think the whole Manafort trial is very sad if you look at what's going on," Trump said.

He continued, "I think it's a very sad day for our country. he worked for me for a very short period of time, but you know what? He happens to be a very good person, and I think it's very sad what they've done to Paul Manafort."

The judge has forced the prosecution not to bring up the Trump campaign, but it appears whatever happens in this trial, Trump is sending flares that Manafort will be pardoned.

Working for a foreign government against the USA's interests, and committing bank fraud and whatnot is quite alright in Trump's book, as long as Manafort remains silent about things relating to the Mueller investigation.

Manafort's next trial, however, is related to the Russia investigation, and will bring up evidence regardless of whether Manafort testifies in his defense, or not.