Kellyanne Conway Nervously Tells Fox News She Won't Be Brought Up On Any 'Federal Criminal Charges'

While discussing Paul Manafort's trial beginning today, Kellyanne Conway nervously told Fox News she never received payments from Russia or Ukraine and won't be arrested either, denying accusations which were never made, just like Rudy Giuliani.

This was a very odd opening to her interview with Fox News.

Today jury selection began so they can pick 12 Northern Virginians to adjudicate Manafort's innocence or guilt.

Bill Hemmer, co-host of American's Newsroom began his interview with Conway by asking "Paul Manafort, how closely is the president watching this trial that begins today?"

This is a valid question since Manafort was Trump's campaign chairman for almost six months.

After Conway told Hemmer that it had nothing to do with the Trump campaign, she then launched into a defense of her own behavior that was never asked by the Fox News host.

Conway said, "Obviously, I was the campaign manager for the winning part of the campaign. I can assure you I will not be brought up on any federal criminal charges of any type."

She continued, "And I certainly wasn't making money in Ukraine or talking to anyone in Moscow, that's very clear."

Can you imagine a campaign manager of a presidential election opening up an interview by declaring she's not a criminal nor will she be brought up on any federal charges?

It makes me wonder what she has to hide.