Donald Trump decided to go after Joe Biden this weekend, because his job as the so-called president gives him time to do this.

The entire universe lit up over President Stupid smocking, drinking cofeve, and eating Hamberders with Tim Apple.

I personally think Mayor Pete Buttigieg won the weekend with his line "cheerleader of the porn star presidency."

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has questioned how VP Pence could support President Trump's "porn star presidency" given his religious convictions. https://t.co/BrGImRznQp — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 18, 2019

I expect the term "porn star presidency" to be a major theme between now and 2020. For the Win.