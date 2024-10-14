Trump Tongue-Tied On Inflation: 'I Will Very Quickly Defleet'

That's a new one.
By John AmatoOctober 14, 2024

During a rally in Coachella, Trump became confused on what he was supposed to defeat while cowering behind his bulletproof glass.

"I will very quickly defleet," Trump said then stopped, confused. "We are going to take inflation and we are going to deflate it."

Was he dreaming of Tom Brady in a bathroom holding a flattened football?

"We are going to deflate inflation," he continued. "We are going to defeat inflation."

NARRATOR: Inflation is below pre-COVID levels.

If he repeats the same phrase over and over again he might get it.

Defeat, deflate, inflate, defleet. It's all the same to Donald Dump.

I've never heard anyone say "defleet" before.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.

