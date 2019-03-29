Trump Even Lied About How Many Floors Trump Tower Has

Thanks to the WaPo, we now know that short-fingered vulgarian Prznint Stupid inflated the height of Individual 1 Tower (added 10 floors to its height!), the size of his very bad winery (there’s an extra 800 acres!), and the number of lots for sale on his golf courses (31 expanded to 55!), to secure loans.

Dude is totally an insecure size queen.

The accountants who prepared the “Statement of Financial Condition” CYA’ed the hell outta themselves by literally putting a disclaimer on the front stating that Trump is full of shite :

“When compiling these statements of financial condition, those accountants have said they did not verify or audit the figures in the statements. Instead, when Trump provided them data, they wrote it down without checking to see whether it was accurate . . . The documents begin with two-page disclaimers, warning of various ways in which the statements don’t follow normal accounting rules. The accountants note that Trump is the source of many buildings’ valuations—and that, contrary to normal accounting rules, he had inflated them by counting future income that wasn’t guaranteed.“Users of this financial statement should recognize that they might reach different conclusions about the financial condition of Donald J. Trump” if they had more information, the statement concludes.”

This is what most lawyers would call mortgage fraud, and I can hardly wait to see Bill Barr’s 4-page memo saying that the accountants failed to establish any crime committed and for Prznint Stupid to bray that he is TOTALLY EXONERATED, GIMME MY MONEY.

