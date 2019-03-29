Trump Medicaid Chief Spent Taxpayer Money To 'Brand' Herself

Grifters gotta grift, Swamp the Swamp, part infinity. Politico:

The Trump appointee who oversees Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare quietly directed millions of taxpayer dollars in contracts to Republican communications consultants during her tenure atop the agency — including hiring one well-connected GOP media adviser to bolster her public profile.

The communications subcontracts approved by CMS Administrator Seema Verma — routed through a larger federal contract and described to POLITICO by three individuals with firsthand knowledge of the agreements — represent a sharp break from precedent at the agency. Those deals, managed by Verma’s deputies, came in some cases over the objections of CMS staffers, who raised concerns about her push to use federal funds on GOP consultants and to amplify coverage of Verma’s own work. CMS has its own large communications shop, including about two dozen people who handle the press.

“The head of Obamacare doesn't need outside consultants to get reporters to talk to her,” said one CMS official, who asked for anonymity. “The job pitches itself.”