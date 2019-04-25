C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Eleventh Dream Day

Chicago band Eleventh Dream Day signed to Atlantic for the release of their third record, 1989's Beet. It was a few years before the post Nirvana feeding frenzy the major labels went on, signing what seemed like every "alternative" band in sight.

The album, though critically acclaimed, didn't sell very much. They did two more albums for Atlantic before being dropped and returning to the indie world. To me, this is still one of the band's best records.

The song we're going to hear tonight, "Teenage Pin Queen", can also be heard in my most recent podcast. What are you listening to tonight?