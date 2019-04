The music of Jason Pierce has been a part of my life since I first heard Spaceman 3 in 1989. That's been 30 years. Tonight, I am seeing the band he's had since the 1990's, Spiritualized. It's been about 20 years since I've last seen them live.

Jason has composed many beautiful songs through the years. Here's one from 2008 as a prime example.

What are you listening to tonight?