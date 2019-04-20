C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: The Man From Earth (2007)

"What if a man from the Upper Paleolithic survived to the present day?"

This is the fascinating premise of "The Man from Earth", a small, independent science fiction film that I'll bet most of you never heard of before. I know I hadn't, although it put me in mind of an obscure science fiction story called "Child of All Ages" which, as I recall, was part of a "Best Of..." anthology I picked up one summer when I was at (nerd alert) high school debate camp in Pittsburgh.

But that's a different story for a different day.

"The Man from Earth" features a cast of terrific actors you will probably/kinda/sorta know from a lot of other things (John Billingsley and Tony Todd both have impeccable science fiction credentials, and William Katt was "The Greatest American Hero" for goodness sake!) The film's tiny budget ($200,000) allows for almost no special effects -- which works in its favor, allowing the drama to develop scene by scene through well-acted, well-crafted dialogue, written by the late, legendary Jerome Bixby.

Also, at no additional charge to you the viewer, this movie has been subtitled in Vietnamese.

Enjoy! And also thưởng thức!

