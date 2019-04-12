Trump Promised Head Of CBP A Pardon If He Broke The Law

Have we crossed over into impeachment territory yet? If reports from CNN are true, Donald Trump promised a pardon to the head of CBP if he broke the law by keeping asylum seekers out of the country.

CNN is reporting that during a visit to Calexico, California last week Trump told border agents to block asylum seekers from entering the United States, a violation of immigration law. It is obvious Trump knows this is illegal, because he promised the head of CBP, Kevin McAleenan, that if he ended up in jail for breaking the law, Trump would pardon him.

This is not fake news, fyi. Senior administration officials told this to CNN. No denials, no spin. They are owning this. The two officials say that Donald Trump "told McAleenan, since named the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, that he would pardon him if he ever went to jail for denying US entry to migrants."

Would any official knowingly commit a crime if they knew they could get away with it? How long until Trump tells the military or CBP to shoot at migrants with machine guns because he will pardon them for all murder charges. We are truly one step away, folks.