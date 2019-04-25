Joe Biden Announces His Candidacy: We're In A Fight For Democracy

Joe Biden enters the race for the Democratic presidential nomination as the frontrunner. Hard to know how long that will hold up -- it helps that so many in the media see him as the Great White Savior.

Twitter reacts:

"We are in the battle for the soul of this nation," Biden says in his announcement video https://t.co/qZF5WZiXYV — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 25, 2019

Best pithy criticism of Biden I’ve heard this year came from a Working Families Party organizer in Iowa: “I don’t think ‘Make America 2016 Again’ is a winning message.” https://t.co/mdpKupzvz1 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) April 25, 2019

as Biden enters 2020 race, re-upping our Speakeasy in 2016, when he wasn’t running but said he could’ve won https://t.co/9TxeLbY3XG — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 25, 2019

.@TerryMcAuliffe on @JoeBiden voting with the NRA in the 90’s: A lot of folks have been in politics a long time, but I know his character and his value set. You put Joe Biden against Donald Trump, are you kidding me? It's not even a close call. — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 24, 2019

As Biden softened the ground to launch his campaign, he hit plenty of rocks. https://t.co/ZmmnuGMH9Q — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) April 25, 2019

Union-Busting Lawyer to Host Biden’s 1st Fundraiser Thursday https://t.co/5bQODQ06pg — Norwood Orrick aka DJ Hug-A-Thug (@BlogWood) April 25, 2019

Good get for Biden in the politically-pivotal state of Pennsylvania. https://t.co/SMMQTQdMjf — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 25, 2019

Rallies in Pittsburgh and Philly, first big endorsement is Casey; guys I think Biden is on the road to being president of Pennsylvania https://t.co/UltWlgwmUa — Steve Goldstein (@MKTWgoldstein) April 25, 2019

READ ON AIR: "Comcast executive to host Joe Biden fundraiser" https://t.co/8LwuQpD2JT via @CBSPolitics — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) April 25, 2019

Seven big decisions facing Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic primary https://t.co/tiZ0e3Hb24 pic.twitter.com/21b0mlFBPz — The Hill (@thehill) April 25, 2019

I'm not a Biden fan. But he's right that the August 2017 white suoremacist terror attacks on Charlottesville illuminate with crystal clarity what's at stake in the next election. https://t.co/yMb4vEHQ2k

“If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation..We can’t forget what happened in Charlottesville. Even more important, we have to remember who we are. This is America.” - Joe Biden #JoeBiden #Joe2020 — Kiongozi Simiyu (@KiongoziSimiyu) April 25, 2019

Barack Obama offered some warm words for Joe Biden on Thursday, but notably did not endorse himhttps://t.co/zaJrDFEiha — POLITICO (@politico) April 25, 2019

The Russian bots are out, too. This one's hard to understand :

@JoeBiden I am democrat, but to stand for you Democrats need to see, no fear of standing tough to all moron Trump has done. — Dixon Roc (@dixon_roc) April 25, 2019

