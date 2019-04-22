Jonathan Alter: Kellyanne Conway And Kayleigh McEnany 'Baghdad Bobs' For Trump

During a discussion about the latest "spin" (a.k.a. blatant, bald-faced lying) coming from Trump and his enablers on the Mueller report, MSNBC's Jonathan Alter had the perfect description for these propagandists when asked about an earlier appearance by National Press Secretary for the Donald Trump 2020 presidential campaign Kayleigh McEnany on Alex Witt's show:

Transcript:

ALTER: I'm sorry to be laughing, but I remember during the Iraq war there was a guy named Baghdad Bob who would go on television and just lie shamelessly on behalf of Saddam Hussein, and both Kellyanne Conway and, you know, these republican party spokeswomen and others, they're Baghdad Bobs.



I mean, Kellyanne Conway just said the president was exonerated. Mueller states explicitly in the report, explicitly, quote, this is not an exoneration, unquote. So they are just trying to say white is black. Black is white.

Not only are they not exonerated. Not only is there a smoking gun, there is a smoking artillery range in this report on obstruction of justice. And I disagree with my good friend Susan on this. This is not just a political matter. This is a legal matter. There is much evidence in the report that the president broke the law by obstructing justice.

To just give you one small example of many, and there are more than eleven sections, incidents of obstruction of justice, Trump and his attorneys have been saying repeatedly that when he asked Jim Comey, the head of the FBI, to lay off Michael Flynn, his national security adviser, that he did not know at that time that Flynn had broken the law by lying to the FBI.

But we found out from the report that Don McGahn informed the president immediately before that Flynn was a lawbreaker, had broken the law, and then Trump went ahead and told Comey not to investigate him anymore. That is prima fascie obstruction of justice, full stop.