RNC's Kayleigh McEnany: Liars Deserve 'Penalties For Actions' And 'Criminal Prosecution'

Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on Sunday asserted that people who lie to government investigators deserved to go to jail, something she may regret saying if President Donald Trump is charged with lying to federal agents.

During an interview on MSNBC, McEnany said that Trump had "engaged in unprecedented cooperation" with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russian investigation.

"It's been investigated, there's been no collusion," she insisted. "The president wants this to wrap up. There is no need to drag this out unnecessarily."

McEnany noted that Trump had said "multiple times, I want to interview" with Mueller.

"As this drags out, the president has to ask, 'Why are you dragging out a baseless investigation?'" she added.

"I've got to say, it's questionable behavior on both sides," MSNBC host Alex Witt agreed.

Later in the interview, Witt observed that the firing of FBI Director Andrew McCabe appeared to be "vindictive" because he was ousted two days before his planned retirement.

McEnany disagreed, insisting that he deserved to be fired and then prosecuted for showing a lack of candor with internal investigators.

"Mike Flynn is convicted for lying to federal investigators and now we know that McCabe was not candid with federal investigators," she insisted. "And a lot of people are asking why is Flynn treated one way and McCabe treated another."

"Firing is the least of his worries," McEnany quipped. "He should be worried about criminal prosecution."

Trump, however, could find himself in the same position if he is found to have lied to federal investigators.