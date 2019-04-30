Neonatal Nurses Bash Trump's Lies About Abortion, Infants

Nurses who provide palliative care to endangered babies after birth are fed up the multitude of Trump's lies and they are speaking out.

The care they give has nothing to do with abortion or infanticide. Sometimes pregnancies result in a terminal patient being born with severe birth defects that end tragically in death after birth.

Trump has been trying to score political points with his evangelical base by making up fictitious stories to create the impression that Democrats are executing babies.

If there was ever a lie told by a president to the American people that should lead to impeachment, this is the one.

During Saturday evening's Trump rally Donald spun this horrific tale.

"The baby is born; the mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby. They wrap the baby beautifully. Then the doctor and mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby.

This is unconscionable. Trump sounds more like Randall Terry and Operation Rescue every day.

And the nurses taking care of these tragic situations are speaking out for the suffering families.

The Daily Beast reports,

"Any time a parent has to make a decision about their baby, you can't imagine what it’s like for them. It's just heartbreaking,” said Amy Carle, a NICU nurse of 22 years. “And for him to so carelessly spout off that babies are getting executed is just disheartening for all these families who have to go through these kinds of choices.”

Trump effortlessly spews more conspiracy theories, lies and nonsense than Alex Jones ever did, but he has a presidential bully pulpit. He can promote lies like no one ever has. The damage he is causing throughout this country is monumental and not limited to the abhorrent rise of white supremacists and anti-Semitism.