Job Posting: 'Preferably Caucasian'

A Virginia-based IT staffing and recruiting company has apologized for an offensive job posting on LinkedIn and other sites that called for “preferably Caucasian” applicants.

Source: WUSA9

WASHINGTON -- One of Virginia's most popular companies is facing social media ridicule. Hundreds of posts are slamming Cynet Systems over a racially discriminatory job posting.

The company apologized, but a lot of critics wonder how the job post could get by even the most cursory review.

The on-line drubbing started with this Twitter post:

How could you POSSIBLY think that's okay? pic.twitter.com/DPWzpgXqqE — Helena McCabe (@misshelenasue) April 27, 2019

"Uh, hey Cynet Jobs -- What's with this? Your job listing for a mid-senior level business development postions top qualification is 'Preferably Caucasian.' How could you POSSIBLY think that's okay?"

The job was posted across multiple job listing sights all said the same thing: "Preferably Caucasian." Even after being called out, it took the company 44 hours to respond, before finally tweeting: "Cynet apologizes for the anger and frustration caused by our offensive job post... The individuals involved have been terminated."