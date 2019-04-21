Rudy Giuliani Accuses Mueller Team Of 'Torturing' Paul Manafort To 'Get Information'

Anyone remember way back in 2007 when now Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said this about torture?

“I wanted to ask you two questions,’’ she said. “One, do you think waterboarding is torture? And two, do you think the president can order something like waterboarding even though it’s against U.S. and international law?’’ Mr. Giuliani responded: “O.K. First of all, I don’t believe the attorney general designate in any way was unclear on torture. I think Democrats said that; I don’t think he was.’’ Ms. Gustitus said: “He said he didn’t know if waterboarding is torture.” Mr. Giuliani said: “Well, I’m not sure it is either. I’m not sure it is either. It depends on how it’s done. It depends on the circumstances. It depends on who does it. I think the way it’s been defined in the media, it shouldn’t be done. The way in which they have described it, particularly in the liberal media. So I would say, if that’s the description of it, then I can agree, that it shouldn’t be done. But I have to see what the real description of it is. Because I’ve learned something being in public life as long as I have. And I hate to shock anybody with this, but the newspapers don’t always describe it accurately.” [...] “Now, on the question of torture. We should not torture. America should not stand for torture, America should not allow torture. But America should engage in aggressive questioning of Islamic terrorists who are arrested or who are apprehended. Because if we don’t we leave ourselves open to significant attack.”

It seems those goalposts have shifted now that Giuliani is out making the rounds trying to defend the indefensible in the wake of the redacted Mueller report. Here's what Giuliani called torture today during a back and forth with CNN's Jake Tapper over whether we should believe former White House Counsel Don McGahn's testimony that Trump wanted him to have Rod Rosenstein remove Robert Mueller as special counsel.