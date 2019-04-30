Song Parody: The Devil And David Brooks

Now that Mr. David Brooks has successfully scammed the New York Times and PBS and NPR and Yale and NBC and The Aspen Institute and Oprah into underwriting his midlife crisis, and various paeans are being written about his heroic moral journey from unrepentant Beltway Republican hack to unrepentant Beltway Both Siderist hack, I thought someone should set that journey to music.

To be sung to the tune of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia". (Or, I suppose, "The Rains of Castamere")

The devil hopped the Acela express

He was lookin' for a soul to hire

He worked for the Times

And he was way behind

Because Safire was due to retire

When he came upon this goofball

Pimping Bush in The Weekly Standard

And the devil sat down

Right next to this clown

And said, "Boy, you sure can pander

I guess you didn't know it

But I'm a op-ed columnist too

And if you'd care to take a dare, I'll make a bet with you

Now you sling pretty good drivel boy

But give the devil his due

I'll bet a job for life

And a brand new wife

'Cause I think I'm better than you"

The goof said, "My name's David

And it might be luxuriating in morally exhibitionist display of hubris on stilts on my part

But I'll take your bet

And you're gonna regret

'Cause I'm the hackiest there's ever been!"

David you lather up your prose and sling that drivel hard,

'Cause your party's lost its fcking mind and the wingnuts need a bard

And if you win you get a job-for-life at the good old NYT

But if you lose ... you'll get it anyway!

The devil opened his laptop and he said: "I'll start this sham."

And pablum dripped from his fingertips as he greased up Lindsey Graham

And he puckered up, sat right down and gave Dubya's ass a kiss

Then a band of Neocons joined in and it sounded something like this

When the devil finished, David said: "Well you're pretty good old cobber.

Just sit down in that chair, right there, let me show you how to slobber."

The Right's gone mad, so it must be spun

So that Both Sides Did It and the Centrists won

Get Brooks a gig at the Gray Lady.

"Will he ever tell it straight?"

"Are you kidding me?"

The devil bowed his head because he knew that he'd found his tool

He gave David that job-for-life as the Beltway's holy fool.

David said: "Devil, if you've got a sec. there's just one more small detail.

Unless I'm on Meet the Press a lot, our plans will surely fail."

The Right's gone mad, so it must be spun

So that Both Sides Did It and the Centrists won

Get Brooks a gig at the Gray Lady.

"Will he ever tell it straight?"

"Are you kidding me?"...

(Republished with permission from Driftglass)