Stay Away From Whatever David Brooks Is Smoking Today

And that is what sustains me through my time of trouble.

From Mr. David Brooks of The New York Times

What Is the Democratic Story? Choosing between a focus on race or class is the wrong choice to begin with. ... If I had to advise on a Democratic narrative I’d start with three premises: First, by 2020 everybody will be exhausted by the climate of negativism and hostility...

What Mr. Brooks is trying to say is that, when the new people take over, he would very much like it to be just like when Barack Obama was elected. Specifically, Mr. Brooks thinks it is very important for the Good Of The Nation for us to put the whole, inconvenient question of who stabbed America in the back and who removed the blade and dressed the wound behind us.

Only then can the nation get on with the important business of making sure Republican Quislings and enablers like Mr. Brooks keep all of their perks and privileges instead of, say, having their heads shaved and being marched through the streets wearing big signs that say "I Collaborated".



For the record, I was working on a detailed deconstruction of Mr. Brooks' horrible, revisionist tripe from last Friday, but it grew to such a sprawling, prodigious length that I am instead trying to pitch it to HBO as a Game of Thrones prequel.



