You Know Who Else Mueller Couldn't Exonerate? The Mainstream Media

While the 24 hour cable channels immediately started booking Trump defenders in response to the release of the redacted Robert Mueller report to ask them if the Democrats are 'overreaching" to maybe possibly kinda use the word "impeachment" (looking at you, Chuck Todd and Alex Witt), nary a single mainstream media outlet (print or television) mentioned that they, too, were very much not exonerated in their role in interfering in the 2016 election.

While @CaseyNewton continues to have one of the best newsletters on tech, I have to disagree with his summation of Kathleen Hall Jamieson’s excellent study of Russian active measures in 2016. (1/4)



Casey’s post: https://t.co/QA6FmpNOZ7



Jamieson’s book: https://t.co/MCF8mbPUzY pic.twitter.com/IH8nTG4IX9 — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) April 19, 2019

The media continues to ignore their own culpability in buying the GRU spin on the stolen documents and massively amplifying their desired messages. According to Jamieson, the media also allowed these narratives to affect their “straight” reporting on Clinton. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/J6RV09azs2 — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) April 19, 2019

Something I haven’t been able to discuss but Mueller has revealed: one of the uses of Facebook by the GRU was to seed stories with reporters that they then dutifully wrote. DOJ was nice enough to redact their accounts. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/E7dxAY2Ooe — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) April 19, 2019

Why is the media’s continued deflection of responsibility important? Until they truly take stock of what happened in 2016 they will be unprepared for a possible repeat in 2020. Perhaps this release will give them the opportunity to reflect instead of deflect. (4/4) — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) April 19, 2019

Catch that? GRU would use the Facebook messaging app to go directly to American reporters to feed them stories. DOJ kindly redacted which specific reporters were used as stenographers for Russian misinformation, but I think we can guess some of them.

As Thomas Jefferson once wrote:

"The most effectual engines for [pacifying a nation] are the public papers... [A despotic] government always [keeps] a kind of standing army of newswriters who, without any regard to truth or to what should be like truth, [invent] and put into the papers whatever might serve the ministers. This suffices with the mass of the people who have no means of distinguishing the false from the true paragraphs of a newspaper." --Letter to G. K. van Hogendorp, Oct. 13, 1785.

If democracy is in as fragile place as the current debate over impeaching Trump is (if Trump's violations do not rise to the level of impeachment, dear God, what does?), the media must take responsibility for their role in causing that fragility and to take steps to do their jobs better.