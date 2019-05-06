'Fck Tucker Carlson': CNN Host Shares How He Really Feels

Kamau Bell and Tucker Carlson are not friends. In 2017, Carlson ran a segment on his show accusing Bell of being a leader of antifa, which is the equivalent of being Attila the Hun in Carlson's eyes.

"Kamau Bell is among other things a host on CNN and a supporter of antifa," Carlson claimed, with footage of antifa in the background. "They hate this country and want to tear it down. None of this seems to matter to Kamau Bell. You are pedaling hate and Bell is."

Bell noted that he found that funny because he's never been to a meeting and doesn't even know how to properly pronounce the word.

As his guest Ariel explains, if you are against fascists, you could call yourself antifa, since the term is a shortened version of "antifascist." Within the universe of people who loathe fascism, there are varying degrees, and she falls on the edgy side of the spectrum by her own admission.

They go on to discuss antifa, some of Ariel's exploits, and why she does what she does.

At the end of the segment, which was quite educational, Ariel offers a precaution to Bell and his viewers about condemning their rhetoric and actions as "extreme." "The thing is, eventually fascists will come for you, too and your privilege won't protect you forever even though it seems like it will," she warned.

Which prompted Bell's parting shot: "Just before I wrap it up, I want to say fck Tucker Carlson."

It's only too bad CNN bleeped it. It's the least Tucker deserves.