Fox Host Tries To Blame Mueller For Contempt Vote Against Barr

On Wednesday, as the House Judiciary Committee was about to vote on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt, Fox host Neil Cavuto tried to prod Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko into blaming special counsel Robert Mueller as “the source of all of this.”

Lesko didn’t care that Barr and Trump are trampling on Congress’ Constitutional right and duty of oversight. She cared more about attacking Democrats than in providing a check on the executive branch: "What's happening here today is nothing more than political theater," she groused. "This whole thing has been going on as you know for more than two years now. The Democrats have been saying there's ‘collusion with Russia, collusion with Russia.’ And then when the Mueller report comes out and says there's no collusion, well, then they have got to move on to something else."

FACT CHECK: The Mueller report did not say there was no collusion. But Cavuto did not correct Lesko.

Cavuto did note that the contempt vote was a foregone conclusion, given the Democratic majority. But after Lesko characterized the upcoming vote as “the Democrats trying to undermine the president of the United States,” Cavuto re-aired some comments by none other than Clinton prosecutor Ken Starr saying, as Cavuto put it, that “Bob Mueller is the source of all of this.”

“He did a great disservice to the attorney general in writing that March 24th letter, in which he implied that he didn’t cover it straight,” Cavuto added. Then we saw Starr saying he was “very, very disappointed” in Mueller’s “unreasonable letter.”

Lesko did not comment on Mueller’s letter. But she attacked him on other grounds, complaining that he “didn’t rule one way or the other.”

Watch it above, from the May 8, 2019 Your World.

Republished with permission from News Hounds.