How Does Judge Napolitano Know All These Mueller Report Details?

Judge Andrew Napolitano joined Neil Cavuto on one of our two favorite propaganda networks, Fox Business News, except Napolitano explains law stuff pretty good sometimes for us lay dummies. Having to watch him every once in a while is not worse than having my gums probed with an ice pick, like, say, watching Tami Larynx is. I'll at least give him that much.

Interestingly, though, in his explanation of why he is convinced that there is evidence of both conspiracy to collude with Russia AND obstruction of justice in the Mueller report, Napolitano also told the world that the Mueller report is 700 pages long, and was based on two million pages of evidence. Those are details he repeated several times, so it is not as if he was making wild guesses.

NAPOLITANO: In the 700-page summary of the two million pages of raw evidence, there is undoubtedly some evidence of a conspiracy and some evidence of obstruction of justice, just not enough evidence—I’m thinking the way I believe Congressman Schiff is thinking—according to Attorney General Barr, not enough evidence to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt, which is the standard.

Yes, it was cool to hear someone on State TV say that there has got to be evidence of conspiracy, just not enough to charge any of the Trumpkins with a crime. Yeah, we liked hearing that there had to be a great deal of evidence of obstruction of justice for Mueller to "not exonerate" Hair Fürer of that charge. What we would REALLY like to know, though, is how Judge Napolitano knows the report is 700 pages long.

Has he seen it? If so, gee willikers...how might something like that have come to pass?