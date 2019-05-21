Game Of Thrones Endings We'd Like To See

That time Jon Snow ordered the pancakes for DINNER. #GameofThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/9XyeTXSbKo
And then there was that shower scene with young Sansa (who, as we all know, shot JR) #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/AuPVnNOb5V
That #GameOfThronesFinale when Alan Alda discovered the chicken was actually a baby [dragon]. pic.twitter.com/1H3VFX8VvD
My personal favorite was when Tyrion woke up from a horrible dream...and there were these three woodsmen... pic.twitter.com/J9QNfHZjXD
