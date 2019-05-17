Politics
GOP Lawmaker Uses 'Consensual Rape' During Abortion Ban Debate

A Republican Missouri legislator said the majority of sexual assaults are either “date rapes or consensual rapes” during a debate in the State House over a bill that would ban abortions at eight weeks. (WaPo)
By Scarce
4 hours ago by Scarce
These people really are shameless, aren't they? Hovis later said he "misspoke", as if his grotesquely offensive comment was nothing at all.

Source: Washington Post

Rep. Barry Hovis, a 30-year veteran of the Cape Girardeau Police Department who was elected to state office in 2018, was discussing his experience handling rape cases. Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Democrat, quickly rebuked him. “There is no such thing, no such thing as consensual rape," she said to applause from the chamber.

Hovis later told a reporter from the Kansas City Star that he misspoke, and echoed that “there is no such thing as consensual rape.” His office did not immediately respond to a call and email from The Washington Post.


