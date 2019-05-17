GOP Lawmaker Uses 'Consensual Rape' During Abortion Ban Debate

These people really are shameless, aren't they? Hovis later said he "misspoke", as if his grotesquely offensive comment was nothing at all.

Source: Washington Post



A Republican Missouri legislator said the majority of sexual assaults are either “date rapes or consensual rapes” during a debate in the State House over a bill that would ban abortions at eight weeks. The GOP-controlled House passed the bill shortly after.

Rep. Barry Hovis, a 30-year veteran of the Cape Girardeau Police Department who was elected to state office in 2018, was discussing his experience handling rape cases. Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Democrat, quickly rebuked him. “There is no such thing, no such thing as consensual rape," she said to applause from the chamber.

Hovis later told a reporter from the Kansas City Star that he misspoke, and echoed that “there is no such thing as consensual rape.” His office did not immediately respond to a call and email from The Washington Post.